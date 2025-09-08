Former Overland Park police officer loses officer certification

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Overland Park police officer had his law enforcement certification revoked last month following a misdemeanor battery charge in 2024.

Adam Vendetti served as an Overland Park police officer from June 2015 to August 2024.

According to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training summary order of revocation filed on Aug. 13, Vendetti was charged with misdemeanor battery stemming from an incident on July 15, 2024, in Olathe.

Online court records indicate Vendetti reached a diversion agreement with prosecutors on Feb. 14, 2025.

According to the KSCPOST filing, Vendetti’s peace officer’s license was revoked under a state statute that prevents license holders from having been convicted of “a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence or a misdemeanor offense that the commission reflects on the honesty, trustworthiness, integrity or competence of the applicant as defined by rules and regulations of the Commission.”

