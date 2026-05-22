Former Summit Pointe Elementary PTA treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling more than $100K from school PTA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Summit Pointe Elementary School PTA official pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzlement.

Holly Mikkelsen pleaded guilty to nine counts of bank and wire fraud.

She stole more than $100,000 from the PTA in her role as treasurer from Aug. 17, 2020, through July 23, 2025, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri.

Mikkelsen made unauthorized withdrawals from the PTA’s checking accounts that she transferred into accounts she controlled. Her actions included making checks out to herself and presenting those to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The court said Mikkelsen could be sentenced up to 30 years in federal prison without parole. She is set to be sentenced on Sept. 24.

The Lee’s Summit R-7 PTA Council released a statement on the embezzlement news, stating it is in full support of the Summit Pointe Elementary PTA and that the actions of one person do not define the hard work of all volunteers.

"Let me be clear about what the PTA is and what it is not. We are not a club. We are not a social gathering. The LSR7 PTA Council is an advocacy organization — we show up for students, we stand behind teachers, and we fight for the schools that shape the future of this community. When families donate to a PTA, they are not writing a check to an organization — they are investing in a child's education, a teacher's classroom, and a community's future. What was stolen here was not just money. It was trust. It was sacrifice. It was generosity from hardworking families who gave because they believed in something bigger than themselves. That is unacceptable, and the LSR7 PTA Council will not minimize it, overlook it, or move past it quietly. We stand with every donor, every teacher, every student, and every family who was wronged, and we expect the full weight of the law to deliver the accountability this community deserves. We will also make certain that every PTA under this council operates with the highest standards of transparency and integrity — because the people of this community deserve nothing less." LSR7 PTA

The LSR7 PTA Council also said it is taking immediate action to strengthen financial accountability across all district-affiliated PTAs.

Summit Pointe Elementary is located in Kansas City, Missouri. Mikkelsen was residing in Lee's Summit when she served as the treasurer.

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