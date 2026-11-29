KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nidal Hasan, the former Army officer convicted in the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting, is making a last-ditch effort to delay his execution in a Kansas City, Kansas, federal courthouse Monday.

Hasan, who killed 13 people in the 2009 attack, is asking a federal judge to delay his firing squad execution, which is set for Thursday, Dec. 3.

His attorney said the delay would buy Hasan more time to mount a constitutional challenge to the execution.

The hearing is taking place in Kansas City, Kansas, because Hasan is currently being held at Fort Leavenworth. The judge has ordered Hasan to appear at Monday's hearing in person.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.