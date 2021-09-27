Fort Leavenworth Army officer dies following illness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Fort Leavenworth Army officer died this weekend following an illness.

Col. Charles Rambo, 51, died Saturday at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Rambo had worked at Fort Leavenworth since 2015 in various roles, and was the director of Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for soldiers since 2019, according to a release from the base.

Rambo was originally from Indian Harbor Beach, Florida, and was commissioned as an aviation officer in 1994. He served operational deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and served in South Korea, Washington, DC and Fort Drum, New York, among others.

“The Combined Arms Center and the Fort Leavenworth Family suffered a devastating loss with the death of Col. Chuck Rambo,” Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, and Commandant of the Command and General Staff College, said. “We are all impacted by this loss, and his absence will be felt throughout the community and indeed the Army. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."