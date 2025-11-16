Founder of Base Academy of Music makes music education more accessible for youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Musical talent can manifest early in young children, yet many families within the Kansas City metro lack access to pursue their child's gifts.

In 2012, Clint Vasquez sought to change that by creating a musical academy that is accessible and affordable for ages 5 to 18.

"Students come in once a week and they're learning all instruments: piano, guitar, drums, voice, orchestra instruments. Just coming in and having that one-on-one time with teachers that say 'I see you, I hear you, you matter, you can do something amazing,' and then you prove it one note at a time," Vasquez said.

KSHB 41 Clint Vasquez

Vasquez has found success with more than 160 lessons happening every week at Base Academy of Music. The academy also caught the attention of A-list celebrity Ed Sheeran.

Vasquez recalls sitting on his porch three years ago and getting a phone call from Warner Media.

"A few days later, I got a video message saying how much he heard about us, he loved what we were doing and he invited all of our students and their families to his concert at Arrowhead and he sent us a few guitars," Vasquez said.

KSHB 41 Base Academy of Music

By keeping music education affordable, the academy allows students to expand their talents well into adulthood. Vasquez also acknowledges the importance of keeping Kansas City's music roots growing and thriving.

"We have to have ways that when kids come up and they want to pursue a career in music, they realize that they can pursue a career in music in Kansas City and we need to keep our homegrown talent here," Vasquez said. "We have talent that is coming up here regularly, and then leaving because we are not supporting it here at home."

Clint Vasquez

Vasquez appreciates Sheeran's donations to the academy, but also recognizes that even small contributions make a huge difference.

"Whether it's Ed Sheeran or it's someone who gives us $25, it's that moment of saying, 'Hey, what you're doing is really important, I think those kids are really special.' And I'm not alone in that," Vasquez said.

Base Academy of Music partners with Kansas City Public Schools, providing orchestra teachers to six different schools in the district. More information is available here.

—