Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four astronauts return to Earth after a six-month Stay at the International Space Station

International Space Station ISS
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
An undated photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station in orbit. On Monday, May 16, 2016, the International Space Station made its 100,000th orbit circling of the world. NASA says these 100,000 orbits are akin to traveling more than 2.6 billion miles. (NASA via AP)
International Space Station ISS
Posted at 6:40 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 07:40:41-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Returning were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Russia's Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit.

Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers, steaming cups of coffee and the ocean air since arriving in March. Their homecoming was delayed a day because of poor weather at the splashdown locations, but in the end, provided a spectacular middle-of-the-night show as the capsule streaked through the sky over Cape Canaveral toward a splashdown near Jacksonville.

The astronauts said it was incredible to be back. “You've got a roomful of happy people here,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed.

SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago.

Another crew switch will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of two Russians and one American who have been up there an entire year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked all of its coolant and a new craft had to be launched.

Between crew swaps, the space station is home to seven astronauts.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SHF-56752-IYGACB-Campaign-2023-Digital-300x250-V2.jpg

Give a Child a Book