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Four fire departments fight fire at two homes in Shawnee

Shawnee fire.jpg
Shawnee Fire Department
Shawnee fire.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Fire Department says two neighboring homes were damaged overnight in a fire.

Crews from Shawnee, Lenexa, Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to a house fire in the 5100 block of Garnett Street about 11:45 p.m.

The Shawnee Fire Department says a neighboring home also caught fire as a result of the initial fire.

Fire crews were able to initiate an offensive fire attack and extinguish both fires.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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