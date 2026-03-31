Four fire departments fight fire at two homes in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Fire Department says two neighboring homes were damaged overnight in a fire.

Crews from Shawnee, Lenexa, Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to a house fire in the 5100 block of Garnett Street about 11:45 p.m.

The Shawnee Fire Department says a neighboring home also caught fire as a result of the initial fire.

Fire crews were able to initiate an offensive fire attack and extinguish both fires.

Around 11:45 p.m. today, the Shawnee Fire Department, Lenexa Fire Department, Overland Park Fire Department, and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 responded to a report of a house fire in the 5100 block of Garnett Street with extension to a neighboring home. pic.twitter.com/ANBeVI7vrY — ShawneeKSFire (@ShawneeKSFire) March 31, 2026

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.