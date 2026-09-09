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Four people, including three children, displaced following Thursday morning Overland Park house fire

Overland Park House Fire
Overland Park Fire Dept.
Home catches fire at W. 101st Ter. in Overland Park on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026
Overland Park House Fire
Posted

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. — Four people, including three children, are displaced following a Wednesday morning fire in Overland Park.

Flames broke out around 6am at a home near W. 101st Terrace and Nall Avenue.

Luckily, everyone was able to escape unharmed. Unfortunately, the fire left this two-story home inhabitable.

It took crews about an hour to control the fire.

Overland Park Fire shared some video footage of the incident below.

fire

While the fire's believed to be electrical in nature, the exact cause remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

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