Four people injured in crash near Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. and Cleveland Ave.


Steve Silvestri
Posted at 2:22 AM, Mar 23, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say four people were hurt in a crash near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue late Wednesday night.

Police say two vehicles were headed north on Cleveland Ave. at a high rate of speed and both failed to stop for the red light about 11:30 p.m.

Police say they entered the intersection and hit a gray Chevy Cruz that was headed east on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say three others were hurt, but are stable.

