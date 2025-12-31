Four teens injured after crashing a stolen Kia on I-70 early this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teenagers were injured after crashing on I-70 and Broadway in a reported stolen white Kia.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says just before 12:30 a.m. officers were called to I-70 near Broadway on a crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates four teens were traveling at a high rate speed when the driver lost control, struck a guardrail, and overturned multiple times.

Three occupants were ejected from the vehicle, and one occupant required extrication by the Kansas City Fire Department.

All four individuals were transported to an area hospital.

Three are reported in stable condition and one is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

