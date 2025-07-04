Fourth of July celebrations happening across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Get ready for fireworks, family time, and flag-waving fun. Fourth of July celebrations are lighting up all across Kansas City metro.

WWI Museum and Memorial celebrating the 4th

The National World War I Memorial and Museum will be holding their Stars and Stripes Picnic today.

This free event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on the lawn of the memorial.

This celebration has been happening for the past 5 years celebrating America's birthday with hundreds that gather each year.

There will be Live performances, food trucks, and culminating the night with one of the largest fireworks shows.

There are also several other celebrations including in Overland Park, Gardner, Independence, and Gladstone.

Plan ahead. Many streets will be closed off starting at noon.

