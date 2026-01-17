Free mental health counseling available for Jackson County residents ages 3 to 19

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri is offering free mental health counseling services for Jackson County residents ages three to 19.

“We have immediate openings for in-person or telehealth mental health counseling services," said Vernita McMurtrey, director of development for Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri in KC. "These services are free for children ages three all the way up to 19,” said Vernita McMurtrey, Director of Development for Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri in KC.

The organization is eager to connect with families who need support, emphasizing the urgency of addressing children's mental health needs.

“We are very anxious to get the message out,” McMurtrey said. “We do have the capability to offer immediate opportunities to address these concerns."

She said the primary stressors affecting children now are anxiety, depression, grief, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts.

“If your household is experiencing difficulties, there's just no way that does not impact the children in the household,” she said. “Children deal with self-harm and suicidal thoughts, and you'd be surprised at just how young some of the children are who deal with very heavy, major depressive episodes. It's evidenced through behavioral problems for sleeplessness or poor appetite. There's anger management that should be dealt with, family conflicts, and in the school settings, there's bullying.”

McMurtrey said they employ licensed therapists with master's degrees in counseling and therapy to help children navigate various challenges.

“They help children work through the grief, and work through the anxiety, and even in situations of separation or divorce, all of these everyday life occurrences can impact the behavior of the child,” she said.

LCFS received funding from Jackson County Children’s Services Fund. McMurtrey said there are no wait times for appointments at the clinic, and it's all free, regardless of insurance status.

“These will be free to Jackson County residents as long as we are able to provide them," she said. "There's no end date right now to the availability.”

Families interested in accessing these free mental health services can call 866-326-LFCS or visit lfcsmo.org for more information or to schedule an appointment. The office is located at the intersection of East 31st and Main streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

