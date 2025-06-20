Free 'Rise and Shine Summer Solstice' yoga event honors former Chiefs cheerleader, Krystal Anderson

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

On Saturday, SHINE with Joy Foundation is partnering with CorePower Yoga to host a free yoga event Saturday, June 21st in honor of Krystal Anderson and Summer Solstice.

Krystal died a little over a year ago, due to childbirth complications.

Her husband, Clayton Anderson, started the Shine with Joy Foundation in honor of his late wife, highlighting the passions she loved. One passion of Krystal's was teaching yoga.

Shine with Joy Program Director of Nurture and Wellness, Erin Boje says this event is called 'Rise and Shine Summer Solstice.'

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Erin Boje - SHINE with Joy Foundation

"Krystal Anderson is our why for everything we do," Boje said. "Krystal embodied just this radiant, warm energy. Which is why I love that we're celebrating the summer solstice because we're just going to kind of feed off that radiant warm energy on that day."

Boje says it's about honoring Krystal and hopes people come for yoga and stay for community.

"Krystal was really amazing at loving on her people and bringing communities together and uplifting her people, her inner circle," Boje said. "She was a friend to everyone and Krystal also loved teaching yoga on the summer solstice and that is our why for doing this so we want to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in her honor."

Boje, a friend of Krystal's, says Krystal was a role model to so many.

"She was a fellow yoga instructor and she taught with such grace and passion and also just warmth and kindness," Boje said. "She wanted yoga to be accessible for all. She wanted to reach everyone and share the healing benefits of yoga through everything that she did."

On Saturday Boje hopes people can just gather in community in honor of her friend.

"I hope that everyone leaves the event with that warm, radiant light energy that they felt being in her presence. And that's also what the summer solstice is all about. And that's what the Shine with Joy foundation is doing, it's trying to share her radiant joy with the community and we want anyone that we interact with in our foundation and any of our community events to feel that radiant joy and her presence in everything that we do."

This is a free, donation based event. Boje says the Foundation wants to uplift the community and gather together.

"Our foundation's purpose, the Shine with Joy Foundation is spreading joy and creating positive change and we want to do exactly that so everything that you donate will go directly to that mission, spreading joy , creating positive change and supporting the community that Krystal loved which is Kansas City," Boje said. "The event is free to the community. We just want to uplift the community and gather together. It's also a donation based event so if you feel called, you may donate to the foundation and there is an event link and you can do that all directly online or we will have in person donations available and everything that you donate goes directly to the foundation."

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. After the yoga class, there will be time to connect.

"We also have amazing vendors and sponsors that have graciously donated to the event so stay for community," Boje said.

It's highly encouraged to pre-register. For more information on Saturday's event, click here.