Freedom Inc. holds 'Vote Yes' rally with multiple area leaders ahead of election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freedom Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, has carried decades and decades of political influence across the city, county, and state.

Before every election cycle, they hold rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.

On Monday, the group held a “Vote Yes” rally in favor of a 3/8-cent sales tax to help fund the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals stadiums.

"'Vote Yes' means jobs in the Black community," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said at the rally. "'Vote Yes' means opportunities for the Black community; 'Vote Yes' means growth for our entire community."

Multiple county and state leaders, KCMO council members, and school board members joined Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the rally.

"This is what’s best for the region, and remaining in Jackson County is what’s best for the region," Bridgette Williams said.

They say a "Yes Vote" means community-controlled dollars.

“You’ll be able to hopefully influence where this money goes," Former KCMO Mayor Sly James said.

Sherman said he believes the sales tax will benefit the community.

"This election is about hope, it’s about jobs, and it’s about hope for better opportunities," he said.

County leaders said this will help connect communities.

"There is one campaign that is talking about more jobs and connections to east Kansas City; there is one campaign talking about representation, employment, and opportunities for Black women and Black-owned business, and that is a 'Yes' campaign tomorrow," Lucas said.

It was a rally with the region's most influential leaders, spanning decades of experience, pushing people to the polls.

