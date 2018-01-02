Freezing temperatures cause water line breaks across metro

Ariel Rothfield
10:18 PM, Jan 1, 2018

The bitterly cold temperatures on New Year's Day has been causing a lot of problems around the metro.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of 2018 for Kansas City was a cold one -- the second coldest New Year's Day, according to weather records.

As temperatures plunged to -11 degrees Fahrenheit, thousands dealt with power outages and freezing pipes.

"We've been going at it this morning since 9:00," said Jose Maria Rodriguez of Morgan Miller Plumbing.

All day Rodriguez has been moving from one call to another. Each job, he said, is the result of the cold temperatures.

"Every little crack that you don't see in your home will create this right here," he said holding a cracked copper pipe. "The pipes will handle a certain amount but when it gets this cold, it doesn't do too well."

Crews with the Kansas City Water Department also rang in the New Year at work.

Several water line breaks were reported around the city, including a line valve leak near 85th and Wornall. The leak, like others around the city, quickly turned into sheets of ice on the road.

Although cities and water departments cannot add insulation to underground pipes, there are steps you can take to protect your pipes at home:

Prevention Tips:

  • Let warm water drip overnight
  • Keep your thermostat set at the same temperature during the day and night
  • Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top