Freezing temperatures cause water line breaks across metro

"We've been going at it this morning since 9:00," said Jose Maria Rodriguez of Morgan Miller Plumbing.
All day Rodriguez has been moving from one call to another. Each job, he said, is the result of the cold temperatures.
"Every little crack that you don't see in your home will create this right here," he said holding a cracked copper pipe. "The pipes will handle a certain amount but when it gets this cold, it doesn't do too well."
Crews with the Kansas City Water Department also rang in the New Year at work.
Several water line breaks were reported around the city, including a line valve leak near 85th and Wornall. The leak, like others around the city, quickly turned into sheets of ice on the road.