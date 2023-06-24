Watch Now
Friday afternoon fire damages east Kansas City, Missouri, house

Nick Kastelan, KSHB
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 23, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house filled with a variety of items caught fire Friday and sent smoke through an east Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.

Firefighters got the call at 6:24 p.m. that a house was burning in the 3300 block of Askew Avenue.

Smoke was pouring from the two-story house when crews arrived.

The occupant of the house was not at home, neighbors told a KSHB photographer.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A pickup truck struck a KCMO Fire Department ambulance as the ambulance, with lights and sirens on, was on its way to the fire.

Police are investigating whether the pickup truck failed to yield for the firetruck.

An ambulance crew member suffered minor injuries.


