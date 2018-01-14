KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been a difficult start to 2018 for many. Kansas City has seen two homicides and a metro woman says she's lost two close friends within a week's time.

Just two weeks into the new year, Sadie MacLeod is overwhelmed with grief. She's already lost two close friends to senseless violence.

"I really don't think I can handle losing anybody else," she said. "The fact that both of them died due to gun violence is just awful."

McLeod remembers playing with Elizabeth Richards' 2-year-old son. Richards was Kansas City's second homicide of 2018.

The child's father, Joseph Gonsalez, 23, has been charged in Richard's shooting death.

Macleod's other close friend is Jack Price. The 18-year-old was shot to death in Blue Springs on Friday.

"He was a great person," said MacLeod. "You walked into a room and he made you laugh."

MacLeod said she is thankful for the support of her family and friends through this difficult time. She hopes others will seek help if they need it and put the guns down.

"Teenagers think that the cool thing now is to have guns and to flash them around, but they don't really understand that that takes someone's life away," said MacLeod.

Police are still looking for the gunman responsible for Price's death. If you have any information on the crime you're asked to call the police.