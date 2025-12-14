Friends of slain Israeli Embassy staffer, KC native plan inaugural "Sarah's Week of Service"

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri. He got this story from a news tip and follow-up to hear the voice of Sarah Milgrim's friends. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

December marks seven months since a gunman shot and killed Sarah Milgrim, a Washington D.C. Israeli Embassy employee who grew up in the Kansas City metro. Her friends from around the world and here locally teamed up to honor her with the inaugural Sarah's Week of Service.

Milgrim was one of two victims killed in a hate crime attack. The other victim was her boyfriend and fellow embassy employee, Yaron Laschinsky.

Both were leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. when they were shot.

Since their deaths, thousands mourned their loss and the Kansas City community rallied to remember Sarah in the days following.

Her friends are honoring her by giving back.

Sarah’s Week of Service falls on what would have been her 27th birthday week. From December 22 to the 29, they're challenging people to participate in acts of service.

Amanda Birger was one of Sarah’s college roommates and best friends. They lived together during the Covid-19 pandemic and quickly bonded while at the University of Kansas.

"I was so lucky to be in her orbit. Everybody who knew her. She was just, she radiated joy and curiosity," Birger said.

She's one of the friends organizing an event in honor of Sarah.

"But for it to happen to somebody who was making such a big difference on an incredible trajectory of impact is so devastating," Birger said. "Not just for me or everybody who loved her, but for the world."

Sarah was 26 years-old when she was killed and was just days way from an Israel trip with her boyfriend.

"I was so excited to see her fall in love with her partner, Yaron. They met at the embassy, they both worked together," Birger said.

This trip was going to be a milestone for the couple as she was expected to meet Yaron's family. Other surprises were also planned for the overseas journey.

"She knew that he was going to propose," Birger said. "She told me like a few weeks before she passed and she was so excited."

Friends describe both Sarah and Yaron as driven, young professionals. They loved to serve communities they were in and explored new areas of the world.

"She devoted her whole life to making the space around her better," Birger said.

Birger is hosting an event of her own where all are welcome.

On Sunday December 28, at The J KC, Birger plans to build emergency and care kits. She's inviting the community to join in with donations and extra hands to help create the kits. She said those who join in will get an emergency care kits for them to pass out to someone in need in the community.

You can join here.

If you can't make this event, the week of service is flexible to you. Birger said it's just about participating in an act of service big or small that betters a piece of the world.

If you would like to participate in you own act of service, you can share what you're doing here.