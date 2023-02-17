Students remember Lee's Summit teacher, coach killed Thursday in wreck on icy road

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Rachel Stone’s coworkers said it’s hard to find anyone who wanted more for students than Stone did.

They said she challenged her students every day to think about their choices and how they would effect the rest of their lives.

Parents told KSHB 41 how the loss of having Stone in their teenager’s corner would be widely felt.

Stone was a Health and P.E. teacher and coached multiple sports.

“There were a lot of tears today,” said Emery Lee, a student at Lee’s Summit High School. “I saw her every day in the gym. I had her in health class, she had really funny stories to tell.”

Her current and former students say she was someone who kept their lives interesting.

“Her face lit up when you were in her class,” said Peyton Lee, a former athlete whom Lee coached.

“The Tigerette’s dance team turned into such a special program when Coach Stone took over, she just made that program what it is today, it was such a special place," Lee said.

Parents saw Stone’s commitment, too.

“She went above and beyond to know the girls, to know their interests and know their families,” said Julie Lee, a Lee’s Summit High School parent. “To have your kids be surrounded by mentors and coaches that can lift them up.

“We had a home at school because of this program she built.”

“It was just good to have a person in the high school that was there for you, to listen to you and to support you,” said Peyton Lee. “She treated everyone the same and that was just very refreshing.”

Many said Stone was a mentor and friend who showed up in good and bad times.

“We just have so many good memories of running back and forth up and down the streets when we were little,” said Angela Twogood. “That consistent friend that was always wanting to do the right thing, be the right person, and in today’s world, those people are few and far between. She was diamonds and gold for who she was, not this big fancy showy person, but the person that you can count on for sure.”

Stone was woman dedicated to teaching life lessons.

“One of my favorite memories was ironically, when I was getting in trouble,” Peyton Lee said. “She knew exactly what to say without her being the stereotypical, stern, mean coach and I still carry those lessons with me today and they guide me today and I’m very lucky to call her my coach.”

