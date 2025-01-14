From public safety to taxes, voters and leaders lay out expectations for Missouri’s new governor

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

—

Mike Kehoe took his oath of office as Missouri’s 58th governor Monday in Jefferson City.

175 miles away in Platte City, diners at Roxanne’s Cafe shared their hopes and expectations for the new governor.

"I expect his leadership in all the things that make life here in Missouri a beautiful place to live,” said Jerry Blakely, 77.

Charlie Keegan / KSHB Jerry Blakely

The veteran said public safety is one of his top priorities — and one of the reasons he voted for Kehoe in November.

"If I'm safe, I know the children are going to be safe," Blakely said. "If the children are safe, I'm going to be safe, my neighbor is going to be safe and I don't have to worry.”

Nick Richilano ordered steak and eggs at Roxanne’s.

His choice for Kehoe is to preserve the Second Amendment and cut taxes.

"More money in my pocket is always nice,” Richilano said. “Get the magnifying glass out and look at what should be reallocated and we can reallocate some funds."

Charlie Keegan / KSHB Nick Richilano dines at Roxanne's Cafe in Platte City, Mo.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas wants Kehoe to appoint more people from Kansas City to statewide boards like the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Lucas is also keeping an eye on who Kehoe will appoint to the Board of Police Commissioners, the state board that oversees Kansas City’s police department.

There is currently an opening on the board.

“Frankly, if the state isn’t part of collaboration, we will not be as successful as we need to be,” Lucas said. “Particularly given state control of our police department, my view is that is a key area where he can make a difference.”

Charlie Keegan / KSHB Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

A spokesperson for the Jackson County executive told KSHB 41 News Frank White looks forward to building a relationship with Kehoe. White anticipates conversations with Kehoe about preserving access to reproductive rights, preserving access to high-quality, affordable healthcare, and preserving DEI initiatives.

In Clay County, Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said he’s looking at Kehoe to lead the way on economic development and funding infrastructure improvements to keep up with the county’s growing population.

Nolte also noted he’ll be looking toward the governor to help answer questions about the future locations of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium. Both teams are exploring options.

Lucas said he’s already spoken with Kehoe on the topic.

“I think what we will be able to see in six months or so is the fact that we have collaboratively built a package that keeps both of our professional teams in Missouri where they’ve been for the past 60 years,” Lucas promised.