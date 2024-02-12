Watch Now
'From the Kingdom, to the heart': Visit KC teams up for community, Chiefs parade

Visit KC
Posted at 11:44 PM, Feb 11, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chiefs Champions Parade is a special occasion.

A Chiefs Champions Parade on Valentine’s Day ups the ante, and Visit KC says it’s ready to help Chiefs fans - and businesses celebrate a championship and love.

“I want to congratulate The Kansas City Chiefs on another well-earned Super Bowl victory,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a release. “The excitement generated by the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom continues creating opportunities for Kansas City to reach a wider audience than ever before, bringing economic opportunity to our entire region.”

Visit KC has established a local shopping guide showcasing Kansas City-area gifts and more.

More information is available online.

