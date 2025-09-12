Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Front Street closed near N. Olive after crash, vehicle fire

Jonathan Goede | KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Front Street near N. Olive Street closed after two-vehicle crash, fire.

The Kansas City fire department says two-vehicles crashed in the 2500 block of Front Street shortly after 5:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles, a box truck, caught fire and had a significant fuel leak.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control, but hazmat was called to contain the fuel spill.

Front Street is closed in both directions near the 2500 block.

Kansas City police estimate the area will be closed to traffic for 30 minutes to two hours.

