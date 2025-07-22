Frontier Airlines to launch weekly nonstop service between KCI, Tampa in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area travelers looking to feel the sun’s warmth during the cool months will have another option starting in October.

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will launch weekly nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) starting Oct. 11, 2025.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement, the airline opened fares as low as $49.

“We are delighted to announce this new route from MCI, offering consumers in the greater Kansas City area affordable travel to Tampa and the many exciting destinations we serve beyond,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines, said in a release Tuesday. “With our signature ultra-low fares combined with the premium upgrades we have unveiled through The New Frontier — including First Class seats on the way — now is a better time than ever for travelers to make Frontier their airline of choice.”

More information about the new route is available online .

—