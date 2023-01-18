Watch Now
Full house expected when doors open Feb. 18 for tour of new KCI terminal

New KCI airport terminal
Jack Anstine/KSHB 41 News
The new KCI airport terminal one year before completion.
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 21:21:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new attraction in Kansas City, Missouri, and more than 10,000 people are planning to get a first look.

The building drawing all the attention is the new terminal under construction at Kansas City International Airport.

There aren't any spots left for the Feb. 18 open house, according to a tweet from KCI's Twitter account Tuesday night.

Those attending the event will be able to take a self-guided tour of the new terminal's modern amenities and inclusive features, according to information on the BuildKCI website.

There also will be opportunities to talk with local teams from airlines that serve KCI and talk with the teams who helped design and build the new terminal.

There will be a virtual tour, but final details have not been released.

Information on the victual tour will be posted on the BuildKCI website and on the BuildKCI Twitter account.

The new terminal, which is being built on the old Terminal A site, is expected to open in the spring.

