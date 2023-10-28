Funding ahead of winter means months of stability for KC's unhoused population

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's getting cold on the streets and though it's still a couple months away from the coldest weather, shelters for the unhoused already have some of their funding secured.

That's a big difference from last year.

"Nobody likes uncertainties in their lives," said Doug Langner, executive director of Hope Faith.

Shelters like Hope Faith get a big chunk of money from the city.

Each year it comes to a city council vote.

So far, each year the funding passed.

This year $1.3-million was approved, but depending on when the vote is scheduled that can mean last-minute approvals on Langner's end.

"Like anything, if you can plan for something you're going to be more effective," Langner said. "So we are very grateful for the partnership we had last year, but the fact that you know many contracts didn't get signed until just a few days before we began, this is a huge relief."

Langer told KSHB 41 what he told the people he serves over the building's intercom this morning.

"So I did get on there and say, "Hey everybody, I wish I had a warm place tonight for you. City council last night passed a vote, so we will be open December 1st through the end of February. "

Cheers went out, he said.

An earlier approval for funding might sound small, but it really means months of certainty in uncertain lives.

"Giving rest is the biggest thing that can happen to move people from homelessness to homes," Langner said.