Furniture Mall of Missouri to open in Northland's Metro North Crossing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The third Furniture Mall location in the Kansas City area will open in the Northland's Metro North Crossing, the owners of the furniture business announced Thursday.

The Furniture Mall of Missouri is taking 150,000 square feet of the former Macy’s, where extensive building renovations are slated to begin April 1.

The store is set to have its grand opening before the end of 2025.

“We love being part of the communities we serve, and Kansas City already feels like home,” Jeff Winter, co-owner of The Furniture Mall, said in a press release. “Being a local, family business means we’re not just here to sell furniture—we’re here to build relationships and help families create spaces they truly love.”

The new location is poised to be a focal point of Metro North Crossing, the 106-acre mixed-use redevelopment at the former site of the Metro North Mall.

The development is estimated to cost more than $250 million, with an estimated $100 million invested on the completed phases, including the $60 million Woodstone at Metro North Crossing apartments.

Metro North Crossing is already home to businesses such as T-Shotz, a 52,000-square-foot golf entertainment venue, Whataburger, Hawaiian Brothers, Dutch Bros., Bloom Nails & Spa and Third Street Social.

It is the third major mall redevelopment for IAS Partners, a local development team that also completed the redevelopment of the Antioch Center Mall and the Blue Ridge Mall.

—