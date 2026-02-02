Future Youth Recovery Center to change inpatient care in Douglas County

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center's future Judge Jean Shepherd Youth Recovery Center will increase access to critical inpatient services for Douglas County children.

While there is no opening date set, Bert Nash owns the property located at 3500 Clinton Place, where the integrated inpatient and outpatient services will be housed.

"It will be the state's first dedicated facility of this kind, offering 24/7 mental health assessments, treatment and intensive clinical crisis care," Bert Nash said in a pamphlet.

According to Bert Nash, those who are under the age of 18 can not be admitted for hospitalization for mental health diagnoses in Douglas County.

“Youth in our community have been going out of our community to Topeka or Kansas City to receive those crisis services," said Kirsten Watkins, Bert Nash clinical director and interim CEO.

The Judge Jean Shepherd Youth Recovery Center will create eight inpatient beds for children aged 6 to 17. The beds will serve local children who are most in need for one to five days.

“They might be having thoughts of harming themselves, they might have thoughts of harming other people, they might be engaging in self-harm behaviors," Watkins said.

On Monday, Security Benefit donated a $25,000 grant to the Youth Recovery Center and Bert Nash showcased new renderings. Bert Nash has raised $6.3 million of its $12 million goal for its upcoming center.

Ryan Sztorch, crisis services senior director for Bert Nash, said Lawrence and Douglas County residents often seek help at an emergency room.

"The ER is ill-equipped to meet these needs for youth, and they also are limited in the ability to admit youth for overnight," Sztorch said.

The center is designed with intention in mind. It is filled with color, engineered to create natural light in underground spaces and includes a sally port to provide privacy for clients who are entering the inpatient clinic.

In addition to mental health treatments, youth facing substance abuse crises will also be able to seek treatment at the center.

“We know with youth, we know the power of early intervention," Sztorch said. "We know early intervention saves lives.”

Once clients complete inpatient services, they will be able to continue treatment through the center's integrated outpatient program.

"Our hope and our vision is by the time a youth leaves the YRC, they’re connected with some resources for the future," Sztorch said.

Once the center opens, Bert Nash expects to serve around 2,000 children in the first year.

