GALLERY: Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react on Election Night
Opponents of Amendment 2, including Rep. Sharice Davids, react on Election Night during a watch party in Overland Park. Kansas voters rejected Amendment 2, which would have allowed the state legislature to restrict access to or ban abortion.
Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB