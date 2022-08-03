Watch Now
GALLERY: Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react on Election Night

Opponents of Amendment 2, including Rep. Sharice Davids, react on Election Night during a watch party in Overland Park. Kansas voters rejected Amendment 2, which would have allowed the state legislature to restrict access to or ban abortion.

image6.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image0.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image1.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image3.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image2.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image4.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image5.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image7.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image8.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image9.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image11.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB image10.jpeg Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Photo by: Darrius Smith/KSHB

GALLERY: Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react on Election Night

Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.Darrius Smith/KSHB
