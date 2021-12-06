GALLERY: Remembering former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole

Share Facebook

Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas talks on the telephone with President Clinton from his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 9, 1994. Dole told the president that he wants to work together with the president where he can. Dole will become Senate majority leader in January, as Republicans took over majority of Senate after Tuesdays election. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

U.S. President George H. Bush holds up boxing gloves bearing the words "Democratic Congress" given to him by republican senators during his visit to Capital Hill on Tuesday, August 4, 1992 as Senate Minority Leader Robert Dole, R-Kan, looks on. Bush discounted reports that up to one third of Republican senators will not attend this month's GOP convention in Houston, and said his visit was ?very positive? upbeat? and a ?good unified meeting.? (AP Photo/Greg Gibson) Associated Press

President George Bush is joined by, from left: Senate Minority Leader Robert Dole, his wife, Labor Secretary Elizabeth Dole, and Bob McEwen, (R-Ohio), at the president's vacation home in Kennebunkport, Maine, Aug. 29, 1989 as they address the media on the Solidarity government in Poland. The Doles and McEwen stopped en route from Poland to brief the president on their trip. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.), shown with Lady Margaret Thatcher, left, and Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, (R-Texas), prior to a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 7, 1995. Thurmond, the Senate's oldest member said on Tuesday, he survived attempted power play by fellow Republicans and will stay on as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Sen. Bob Dole is to Lady Thatcher's right. Man at far right unidentified. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

Senator Robert Dole gives a thumbs up as he arrives to speak at a rally at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., March 15, 1988. At right his wife, Elizabeth applauds. Dole challenged Vice President George Bush to debate him in Connecticut. (AP Photo/Bob Child) Associated Press

President Donald Trump leans over to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, as he is honored at the Capitol with a Congressional Gold Medal, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 1986, file photo, lawmakers watch closely as President Ronald Reagan signs into law a landmark tax overhaul on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. From left, are: Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, Rep. Raymond McGrath, R-N.Y.; Rep. Dan Rostenkowski, D-Ill., Rep. Frank Guerini, D-N.J.; Sen. Russell Long, D-La.; Rep. William Coyne, D-Pa., and Rep. John Duncan, R-Tenn. The fundamentals of tax overhaul were strong some 30 years ago. Reagan, pushed the landmark 1986 measure. Powerful and experienced congressional leaders shepherded the legislation with bipartisan support. Key players had established, trusting relationships. The situation facing President Donald Trump features none of those advantages. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File) Associated Press

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. Robert Dole and his wife Elizabeth are all smiles as they arrive at Washington National Airport, Nov. 2, 1976. They plan to view the election returns with President Gerald Ford at the White House. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity) Associated Press

Senator Robert Dole, Republican Vice Presidential nominee, and his wife laugh it up during an audio check at the Alley Theater in Houston, Oct. 15, 1976. Dole will debate Senator Walter Mondale. (AP Photo) Associated Press

WWII veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, and his wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, take part in a wreath laying ceremony at a 10th anniversary ceremony for the WWII Memorial in Washington, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Molly Riley) Associated Press

Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), left, speaks during a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 9, 1987, about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork. Also attending the meeting are Senators Gordon Humphrey (R-N.H.), second from left; Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.); and Robert Dole (R-Kansas), right. Bork's confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin Sept. 15. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

This is a 1945 file photo of Sen. Bob Dole recuperating from injuries received while serving in Italy during World War II. Dole was critically wounded by shrapnel in April 1945 and spent months recuperating from his injuries at the Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich. Dole, leading in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, visited the hospital Thursday, March 14, 1996. (US Army via AP) Associated Press

Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-NY, left, and Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, center, give the thumbs up sign as they work the crowd during a fundraiser in New York on April 10, 19995. Dole finished his whirlwind presidential announcement trip across America with a big-bucks bash in the Big Apple. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) Associated Press

The Dalai Lama of Tibet points to a book he presented to Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine, center, and Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, April 28, 1993. The Dalai Lama is visiting Washington, with a stop at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and a meeting with President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole acknowledges the crowd at a campaign appearance in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 19, 1996. Dole promised to take back control of the U.S.- Mexican border if elected. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Associated Press

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, right, speaks after being presented with the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by Vice President Joe Biden, to honor his leadership in the fight against hunger, during the 12th Annual George McGovern Leadership Award Ceremony hosted by World Food Program USA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013. This year, the award was renamed McGovern-Dole Leadership Award, to honor their pioneering efforts to feed the hungry both in the United States and around the world. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Associated Press

U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole and his wife Elizabeth, U.S. Secretary of Transport, smile after they pay homage to the Unknown Soldier tomb in Rome, April 11, 1985. Dole heads a group of Republican members in visit to Italy. (AP Photo/Claudio Luffoli) Associated Press

FILE – In this June 25, 1996, file photo, presumptive Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., center, dances the polka with Cecelia Dolgan, left, during a fifth annual Slovenian Independence Day Banquet in Cleveland. Chicago and Cleveland both have a polka hall of fame due to each city's unique polka style, with Cleveland's sound rooted in Slovenian-style polkas that tend to feature accordions, clarinets and saxophones. Cleveland is hosting the Republican National Convention from Monday through Thursday, July 18 to 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File) Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole, of Kansas, waves as he meets with visitors on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 24, 1994. Dole will have his own news conference after President Clintons White House news conference. On Wednesday Dole predicted that congressional Whitewater hearings could start by May 1st. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence, left, sits with President Donald Trump, center, during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring former Senator Bob Dole on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Associated Press

Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, left, acknowledges applause while accepting a "key to the state," after delivering a short speech during a fundraiser on Monday, April 10, 1995 in New York City. Dole finished his whirlwind presidential announcement trip across America on Monday with a big-bucks bash in the Big Apple. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-NY, right, and Gov. George Pataki, center, join Dole on the dais. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) Associated Press

Sen. Bob Dole, with his wife Elizabeth at his side, uses his fingers to describe the narrow margin by which he lost to vice President George Bush in the New Hampshire primary in Merrimack, Feb. 16, 1988. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Associated Press

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Sen. William V. Roth Jr. (R-Del.), and Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole talk with reporters after a meeting in Dole's Capitol Hill office in Washington, Sept. 8, 1995. Roth, who is taking over the Senate Finance Committee from Bob Packwood, was chosen for the chairmanship Friday by Dole. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2002 file photo, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, left, Mickey McCahan, 7, and Jim Williams, president of Easter Seals, pose for a photo in Washington at the Sprint Campaign to collect wireless phones that will be recycled or resold to benefit people with disabilities. Mickey, of Bowie, Md., is an Easter Seals "Ambassador." (AP Photo/Terry Ashe, File) Associated Press

Sen. Robert Dole and his wife Elizabeth enjoy a German-style sandwich as they toured the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Aug. 26, 1976. Dole, the Republican candidate for vice president, spoke to a large crowd at the fair, and criticized Jimmy Carter's farm policies. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, center, participates in a swearing-in ceremony for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, Monday, May 15, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. From left are, Robert Lighthizer Jr., Claire Lighthizer, Dole, and Lighthizer. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Associated Press

White House Chief of Staff Donald Regan, right, watches as Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas takes a practice puff on a peace pipe which he presented to Dole on Capitol Hill on the occasion of his birthday, July 22, 1985. Last week Regan said that Congress was not doing anything on the budget. (AP Photo/Lana Harris) Associated Press

Sen. Robert Dole shown, May 8, 1981. (AP Photo) Associated Press

A Clinton/Gore presidential campaign sign closes in on Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole as he works the crowd at a Dole rally in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Friday, August 30, 1996. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, left, of Kansas and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Pete Domenici, R-N.M., arrive for a news conference, Tuesday, May 23, 1995 in Washington to discuss President Clintons budget policy. On Tuesday, Republicans criticized President Clintons pledge to propose his own plan for eliminating the deficit. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette) Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd, right, a Minority Leader Bob Dole calls President Reagan in Helsinki, Friday, May 27, 1988 to inform him of the ratification of the INF Treaty in Washington. In back are, from left: Senator, William Cohen, Claiborne Pell, Richard Lugar, Alan Simpson, Alan Cranston, Sam Hunn and John Warner. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) Associated Press

FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Sen. Bob Dole is seen at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Dole says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The 97-year-old former U.S. Senate majority leader said Thursday in a short statement that he would begin treatment for the disease Monday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1996, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole waves to supporters during his concession speech to supporters at a Washington hotel, with Sen. John Cain, R-Ariz., left, and wife Elizabeth, right. President Bill Clinton won re-election in a coast-to-coast landslide. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File) Associated Press

Sen. Bob Dole adjusts a cap presented to him by Eugene Wojciechowski, right, at a meeting of the Lake Michigan Air Rescue Squadron in Berwyn, Ill., March 10, 1988. "I'm not a dropout. I'm a candidate," Dole said. "We're looking for an upset next Tuesday in Illinois." Earlier reports indicated that Dole's television commercials had been pulled off the air in Illinois, and his staff was reduced. (AP Photo/David Banks) Associated Press

Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Robert Dole (R-Kansas) and GOP chairman is pictured during a news conference, May 1972. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Republican vice presidential candidate Bob Dole tells reporters in the White House in Washington on Oct. 08, 1976, the Republican ticket is gaining momentum because the public in having doubts about Jimmy Carters weird performance and his judgment." (AP Photo) Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, left, laughs while introducing new Republican Rep. Bill Tauzin of La., Aug. 7, 1995, in Washington. Tauzin, elected eight times as a conservative Democrat, formally became a Republican on Sunday. Tauzin's son Tom is at center. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander) Associated Press

Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole appears on Meet the Press and speaks in support of Pres. Ronald Reagans budget, Sunday, April 26, 1985, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Lana Harris) Associated Press

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole gives a thumbs up as supporters cheer him in Los Angeles during an ethnic coalition rally, Sept. 18, 1996. Dole said the message is "Don't start drugs. Don't start cigarettes. Don't start alcohol. And if you start it, stop it." (AP Photo/John Hayes) Associated Press

Associated Press

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole answers questions from reporters after being honored, Friday, Sept. 30, 2011, outside the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Dole is receiving the first spot on a new "Walk of Honor" on the Statehouse grounds. (AP Photo/John Milburn) Associated Press

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Bob Dole speaks at the annual dinner of the Endowment for Democracy in Eastern Europe at the Plaza Hotel in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 1994. Dole was the recipient of the Endowment's Wallenberg Medal. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda) Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas gives a thumbs up on Capitol Hill with Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.), after the Senate voted 57-42 to pass a milestone Republican budget plan, May 25, 1995. The vote promises to halt three decades of budget deficits and change the face of government. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette) Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole smiles prior to appearing on NBC TV?s ?Meet the Press? in Washington, D.C., Sunday, June 4, 1995. Questioning President Clinton?s leadership, Dole threatened Sunday to shelve anti-terrorism legislation unless Democrats begin cooperating. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette) Associated Press

Vice-Presidential candidate Sen. Robert Dole shook hands and signed autographs as he mingled with a crowd at the opening of the campaign headquarters for Tom Evans, Delaware Republican candidate for Congress. Dole made the visit to Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 31, 1976. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity) Associated Press

Sitting are Former U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Bob Dole, right, and Howard Baker, pose for photographers with, from left, former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., "A Century of Service" honoring them at Mellon Auditorium, Wednesday, March 21, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kan., appears on television interview in Washington Sunday, Nov. 13, 1977. Dole was on CBS's "Face the Nation." (AP Photo) Associated Press

President Barack Obama greets former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, 91, after Obama spoke at a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday May 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996 file photo, Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole delivers his acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention in San Diego. Mitt Romney did not mention the war in Afghanistan, where 79,000 US troops are fighting, in his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday. The last time a Republican presidential nominee did not address war was 1952, when Dwight Eisenhower spoke generally about American power and spreading freedom around the world but did not explicitly mention armed conflict. Below are examples of how other Republican nominees have addressed the issue over the years, both in peacetime and in war. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) Associated Press

Jack Kemp, chairman of the National Commission on Economic Growth and Tax Reform, left, joins Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, center, and House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia, during a Capitol Hill news conference, June 14, 1995, to discuss federal income tax reform. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette) Associated Press

Kansas Senator Robert Dole in May 7, 1979 in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity) Associated Press

Sen. Robert Dole (R-Kansas), pictuerd in Washington during an interview, May 10, 1979, says the fact he will be launching his bid for the 1980 Republican presidential nomination, the national campaign will not affect his race for a third term in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Robert Dole (R-Kan.), right, and Senate Minority Leader Thomas Daschle (D-S.D.), meet with reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday, Jan. 13, 1995. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan, had just briefed lawmakers concerning a U.S. rescue for Mexico, offered by the Clinton administration, in the form of billions of dollars in loan guarantees. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole waves to students at Chaminade College Preparatory High School in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 1996. Dole pledged to fight drugs and crime and criticized President Clinton's drug policy. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese) Associated Press

FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, former Sen. Bob Dole, right, and his wife Elizabeth Dole acknowledge well-wishers during a Memorial Day ceremony, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, endorsed western Kansas' congressman Rep. Roger Marshall in the state's GOP Senate primary. Marshall's campaign announced Dole's backing and Dole tweeted that Marshall is "a true friend to KS." Marshall has served in Congress since 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky File) Associated Press

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole talks to Dwight Wetzel, from Offerle, Kan, who donned a Bob Dole mask for the occasion, as Dole makes an appearance with Republican Sen. Pat Roberts at the Edwards County Fairgrounds Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in Kinsley, Kan. Three-term incumbent Roberts is facing a challenge from independent candidate Greg Orman. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Associated Press

Former Sen. Bob Dole pays his last respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2013, file photo former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, right, speaks after being presented with the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by Vice President Joe Biden, left, to honor his leadership in the fight against hunger, during the 12th Annual George McGovern Leadership Award Ceremony hosted by World Food Program USA, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Biden is paying a visit to Dole, days after the former GOP presidential contender and World War II veteran announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Associated Press

As Sen. Walter Mondale listens, left, Sen. Robert Dole answers the first question from the panel in the Vice Presidential Debate, Friday, Oct.15, 1976, Houston, Tex. (AP Photo) Associated Press

FILE -In this May 24, 2014 file photo, WWII veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, accompanied by his wife Elizabeth Dole, is greeted by Major Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan after taking part in a wreath laying ceremony at a 10th anniversary ceremony for the WWII Memorial in Washington. Dole is planning an ambitious fundraising effort to build the long-debated Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington. Dole wants to honor Ike, one of Kansas favorite sons, and Dole also led in raising $170 million to build the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File) Associated Press

Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kansas, speaks at a GOP conference in Washington, March 7, 1975. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty) Associated Press

Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole waves to supporters at a rally, March 24, 1996 in Garden Grove, Calif. With him is his wife, Elizabeth Dole. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Associated Press

Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole waves to supporters at a rally, March 24, 1996 in Garden Grove, Calif. Dole is touring the state before Tuesdays primary. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas makes his way to the microphone Monday, Nov. 9, 1987 in Manchester, N.H., to tell a crowd of about 1,200 supporters that he's officially in the running for the presidency. Dole said his top priority would be shrinking the federal deficit. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) Associated Press

Liddy Dole, wife of Senator Robert Dole, adjusts her husband's necktie during an audio check at the Alley Theater in Houston, Oct. 15, 1976, and decided the tie was too busy for the vice presidential debate. So they went shopping for a new tie in a downtown department store and purchased a new tie for when Senator Dole meets Senator Walter Mondale in the televised debate. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity) Associated Press

Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kan., is shown during a Christmas party in Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 18, 1982, wearing a small yellow ceramic lapel pin showing the rear end of a duck to signify the lame duck session of Congress. There are two versions of the duck pins, a whole duck and just the rear end, rear end is the most popular among senators and congressional aides. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 1996 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole takes the stage during his rally in Elk Grove, Calif. Dole thought he could he could win California with a “fishhook” strategy. Trump's prediction that he can win California in the November presidential election challenges the dismal history for Republican nominees in one of the nation's Democratic strongholds. (AP Photo/Eric Draper) Associated Press

FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The New York Times is reporting that last week's telephone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan's president was the result of six months of behind-the-scenes work by Dole acting on behalf of the Taiwanese government. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 26, 1995 file photo, President Bill Clinton meets with congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. From left are, Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Ga., the president, and Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas. Disputes over spending and health care in a divided Washington have triggered shutdowns of the federal government in recent years. Republicans now control the White House and Congress, and if lawmakers and President Donald Trump fail to agree on a spending bill by midnight Friday, a shutdown of an all-GOP government would occur for the first time in modern history. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole smiles as he gets a kiss from his wife Elizabeth Dole as he is honored with a Congressional Gold Medal, at the Capitol in Washington. Political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The 97-year-old former U.S. Senate majority leader said Thursday in a short statement that he would begin treatment for the disease Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

House Speaker-in-waiting Newt Gingrich, of Ga., left, and probable Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, of Kansas, meet reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 14, 1994. The men met with reporters to discuss Republican transition plans for the Senate and the House. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

FILE - In this May 24, 2014 file photo, WWII veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole waves after taking part in a wreath laying ceremony at a 10th anniversary ceremony for the WWII Memorial in Washington. Dole and Republican Sens. John McCain, Kelly Ayotte and Mark Kirk along with Democratic Sen. Tom Harkin met on Wednesday, July 23, 2014, at a Capitol Hill for a news conference to promote an equal rights treaty for the disabled around the world. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File) Associated Press

Sen. Robert Dole (R-Kansas), meets with Britains Defense Secretary Malcolm Rifkind at the Foreign Office in London, England, Nov. 30, 1994. Rifkind reacted sharply earlier in the week to Doles criticism of policy in Bosnia, saying it was impertinent from a country which had no troops on the ground in the former Yugoslav republics. Britain has 3,500 troops there. (AP Photo/Max Nash) Associated Press

Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, right, listens while former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole speaks during a campaign stop Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in Greensburg, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Associated Press

Robert Dole, Republican vice presidential candidate, beckons to members of the crowd to move closer after he left the Ford-Dole headquarters he opened on Oct. 6, 1976 at Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/ Harold Valentine) Associated Press

President George H.W. Bush winks as he ends a photo session on Thursday, Oct. 25, 1990 in the White House Rose Garden at Washington, with Republican members of Congress. The group met with the president on the latest events on negotiations on Capitol Hill on a $500-billion deficit-reduction package. Identified are, House Minority Leader Bob Michel of Ill., left, Rep. Guy Vander Jagt of Mich., and Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) Associated Press

Kansas Senator Robert Dole in May 7, 1979 in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity) Associated Press

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. Robert J. Dole and his wife Elizabeth share cotton candy on a visit to the Maryland State Fair in Timonium, Md., Aug. 30, 1976. A Secret Service agent looks on in the background. (AP Photo) Associated Press

