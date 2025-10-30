Garage damaged in overnight fire in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 300 block of SE Bristol Drive.

The Fire Department was called to the home just before 11 p.m. after the occupants were alerted by smoke alarms and called 911.

The Fire Department says they saw flames and smoke coming from the basement garage of the split-level home when they arrived.

All occupants were safely outside.

The fire was quickly contained to the garage and a portion of the basement.

The Fire Department says the fire was under control by 11:15 p.m.

The Fire Department says the fire damage was limited to the garage, with smoke and heat impacting the rest of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Fire Department says it's believed to be accidental.