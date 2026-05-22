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Garbage truck snags power line on Main Street

W. 62 Street and Main Street
Steve Silvestri | KSHB
W. 62 Street and Main Street
W. 62 Street and Main Street
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A garbage truck snagged a power line on Main Street shortly after 9:30 Friday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police and fire crews were called to West 62 and Main street on a reported electrocution.

Upon arrival officers observed a garbage truck snagged in a power line that forced a couple light poles and a couple power poles to lean over.

The Kansas City Fire Department says one person was transported to an area hospital, a second person refused treatment.

No word on their condition.

We have a crew on scene gathering information and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

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