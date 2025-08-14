Gardner police investigate deadly Wednesday night crash involving motorcyclist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Gardner are investigating the details of a crash Wednesday night that killed a motorcyclist.

The Gardner Police Department says just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to 189th Terrace and Gardner Road.

The initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle, driven by 32-year-old Joshua Johnson, was traveling southbound on Gardner Road and struck a Toyota Camry traveling northbound, which was making a westbound turn onto a private drive.

Johnson received treatment at the scene, but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Gardner Police Department at 913-856-7312.

