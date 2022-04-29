Gardner woman bringing awareness to Autism through art

GARDNER, Kan. — World Autism Month is coming to an end and a Gardner woman is hoping to use her talent to shed light on understanding and accepting people living with autism.

Corinne Currier's passion has always been drawing, and she's using it to sketch out a mission.

“Artwork is to not be insulted, it’s about making people happy and living with their imagination," Currier said.

While working inside her studio in Gardner, she lets her creativity run wild. She has drawn up characters, which she refers to as her animal friends, and in doing that, she's drawing up a business.

“When we were working with Corinne in high school, we knew the next level was to look at jobs and what was going to be her job and her art always stood out,” said Jennifer Smith, Currier's mom.

At 28 years old, Currier is the proud owner of Corinne's Creations where she sells cards, calendars and bookmarks. Like any businesswoman, she keeps up with inventory and shows up to work daily. She’s even hired people to bring her drawings to life.

“Since childhood, I had a hard time communicating with people, so I had an idea of drawing for inspiration," Currier said.

Through her passion, Currier is also able to illustrate her own thoughts on issues she sees on TV, like the crisis unfolding in Ukraine. She drew a card with her animal friends holding up the Ukraine flag while other friends offer support by giving out sunflowers.

"People in Ukraine are sad because their homes have been destroyed," Currier said.

To her family, Corinne's Creation is painting a bigger picture.

“Living with autism can be great, but it has frustrations. But the main thing is just giving her the tools and resources for her to be successful and that’s what my job is," Smith said.

Currier is reminding everyone that art isn’t about what you see, but what you make others see.

Currier is taking orders for Mother's Day. To place an order or to browse her art, visit her Facebook page.