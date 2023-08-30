Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gary Woodland to have surgery to remove a lesion on his brain

Kansas native Gary Woodland wins his third PGA event - the Phoenix Open
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Robert Laberge
<p>SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during a playoff for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)</p>
Kansas native Gary Woodland wins his third PGA event - the Phoenix Open
Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 13:23:10-04

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said Wednesday he will have surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.

Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner, announced on social media he was diagnosed with the lesion a few months ago and has been trying to treat the symptoms with medication.

“After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” Woodland wrote. “I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

Woodland, 39, failed to reach the PGA Tour postseason for the first time since 2012, finishing at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup in a year when only the top 70 advanced.

Woodland, a three-sport star growing up in Kansas, won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019 by holding off Brooks Koepka in the final round with a pitch he played from one end to the other of the fabled 17th green.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

SHF-56752-IYGACB-Campaign-2023-Digital-300x250-V2.jpg

Give a Child a Book