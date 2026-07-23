Gas line struck Thursday morning in Indian Hills subdivision of Lexington, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gas line was struck Thursday morning in the Indian Hills subdivision of Lexington, Missouri, according to the city.

The city of Lexington posted on Facebook that a fiber company subcontractor hit a gas line in the neighborhood before 11:30 a.m.

Liberty Utilities is working to repair the line, the city said.

Evacuation has been ordered for 5 Lakeview Drive, 46 Lakeview Drive and 47 Lakeview Drive. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

“The fiber company and their subcontractor have been shut down and will not be working until further notice,” Lexington posted on Facebook.

Just hours earlier, the city posted that the fiber subcontractor hit a small gas line while using a shovel. The mayor told KSHB 41 the 8:30 a.m. hit occurred not far from the 11:30 a.m. hit. There was no need to evacuate after the first strike.

No injuries have been reported in either incident, the mayor said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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