Gates Bar-B-Q celebrates history during Kansas City Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week in Kansas City is coming to a close.

The two week event celebrates minority-owned restaurants in the area, promoting inclusivity.

Gates B-B-Q is one of the participating restaurants.

A Kansas City staple, Gates started in 1946 by George W. Gates.

KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan spoke with his grandson, whose name is also George Gates.

For Gates, the best part about the restaurant, besides the food, is the experience.

"You got the excitement coming here and the whole experience of coming in here, and being waited on, and then partaking into the barbecue," Gates said.

The quality food and atmosphere is a reputation they've created during their 78 years in business, and that's why Gates believes Black Restaurant Week is so important.

"It's letting you know the culture of black restaurants," Gates said. "Getting those restaurants noticed who may not have opportunity that some other ones have."

It brings new customers in, like Kathyrn Marin, who just keep coming back for more.

"It blew my mind," Marin said. "I didn’t expect it to be this good."

Black-owned restaurants are a big piece of Kansas City history, and this week keeps that history alive.

Gates hopes the experience his family business has created will be alive in Kansas City for years to come.

"It may be routine to someone else, but it's an adventure every day that we get into," Gates said.

