General Mills revives La Tiara taco shells after fans plea for return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — General Mills is reviving La Tiara, meaning the beloved taco shells will return to the Kansas City area.

The crispy corn taco shells and taco seasoning, which originated in the KC area, have a cult following.

Fans were devastated when production quit, creating the Facebook group “Please Bring Back La Tiara Taco Shells” to fill the void. Now, the over 20,000 members can rejoice in the return of the shells.

General Mills noted that pleas from dedicated fans and their general enthusiasm “played a significant role in bringing La Tiara back to shelves.”

“We've answered the call from an incredibly engaged group of local superfans,” Meredith Nelson Uram, Mexican business unit director, General Mills, said in a news release. “We’re not just bringing back a cherished product. We're reigniting a legacy, creating jobs, and — for the first time ever — making the crunch of a La Tiara taco shell available to families across the country. We’re thrilled for the next chapter of La Tiara.”

The relaunch created over 100 jobs in the Kansas City region in preparation for the brand to go national.

General Mills promises the return of La Tiara will provide the “same taste and texture” fans fell in love with.

In addition to the traditional yellow and white corn options and original seasoning, three new seasoning flavors are being introduced: chorizo, tinga and reduced sodium.

The taco shells and seasonings are set to be available nationwide beginning in April, exclusively at Walmart.

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