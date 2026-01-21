Genetically modified wheat varieties at Kansas State University offer hope for people with celiac disease

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

Life-changing research is underway at Kansas State University that could change the way people with celiac disease enjoy their bread.

Genetically modified wheat varieties at K-State offer hope for celiac patients

Dr. Eduard Akhunov is a University Distinguished Professor of Wheat Genome Diversity & Evolution at Kansas State University. The goal of his research team is to identify proteins in wheat that cause allergic reactions in people with celiac disease and use a molecular tool called CRISPR-Cas9 to eliminate it from the plant DNA.

“We are introducing an enzyme into bread wheat that would help us to selectively eliminate certain portions of the DNA that have the toxic epitomes,” said Akhunov.

Bread made out of this wheat variety may not be 100% safe, but it is still a victory for prevention. Akhunov says the development of celiac disease strongly correlates with how much immune-toxic gluten you have consumed.

“Considering that wheat provides 20% of protein that is consumed by humans, it’s very important actually to solve this issue. Because nearly one percent of human population cannot consume wheat because of the presence of the gluten,” said Akhunov.

Akhunov believes products made with this wheat variety will be affordable for consumers because the way they are bred, raised and harvested are practically the same as the wheat Americans consume today.

Due to regulatory approvals, clinical trials, and market behavior, it will, however, take several years before it hits the grocery aisles.

“In the grocery stores, I think it will take awhile. Hopefully it will take another probably four, five years before we’ll have variety that will be released and then will be available for farmers to grow,” said Akhunov.

Third-generation Celiac, Tami Bryan, understands research like this will take years to fully adapt. That is why she offers cooking and shopping classes to people newly diagnosed with the disease to ease their anxiety.

“It’s just an overwhelming experience of they don’t think they can eat anything, and it’s going to only be fruits and vegetables for the rest of your life. And that’s not it,” said Bryan.

For seven years, Bryan’s 100% celiac-friendly bakery has been filling a gap in demand. Safety and quality are the main ingredients of all her award-winning pastries at Lilacs and Lemons Farmhouse Bakery — their gluten-free grains are flown in from Italy and their butters are from France.

“We are the only ones that are actually dedicated celiac safe. There’s a lot of gluten free bakeries, but they also share the same kitchen, the same utensils, the same pans — everything. And that cannot give you a pure celiac safe,” said Bryan.

Bryan is passionate about doing it the right way because celiac disease runs in her family. Her grandparents, siblings, relatives, and all five of her children have had or have it.

And it is not just bread they have to worry about.

“Shampoos, hairsprays, soaps, clothing, some clothing will have it in it. Um drywall, which is an odd one. Cleaners, yeah, makeup. It’s pretty much in everything,” said Bryan. “When I get glutenized, I break out in hives. It affects my Crohn’s so bad that I’m usually in the hospital for at least a week. They have to give me pain meds — pretty much put me to sleep.”

But safety does not come without cost. Bryan pays $138 for four pounds of imported butter and $400 for 25 pounds of imported gluten-free grains. It is a struggle that has been only made worse lately with international tariffs.

Still, it is extra money and hours Bryan is willing to spend, if it means her family and customers with celiac disease can savor a cupcake with peace of mind. If research today can promise a better tomorrow, it is sacrifice she is willing to bake in.

“To be able to just eat something normal, to go to a restaurant and not have to worry about it, I think that would be amazing for so many people around the world,” said Bryan.

