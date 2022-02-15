George Strait to play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — George Strait, the "King of Country," will play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 30 for a one-night concert event, according to a release from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Strait can't stay in Kansas City long, he has to be in "Amarillo by Morning." After that, he's hoping he can "Still Make Cheyenne."

While in the city he'll perform alongside special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, both country stars in their own right.

"The 2022 show will be Strait's fourth performance (1998-99, 2001) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium," the Chiefs release said.

Tickets will be available on a cascading scale of various presales.

American Express card members will have access to tickets starting Feb. 16, and George Strait Fan Club members will have access starting Feb. 18. Jackson County residents will have access to tickets on Feb. 21 at 8 a.m. Chiefs season ticket holders will get access later that day at 10 a.m.

The general public — "Write This Down" — will have access to tickets starting Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

"All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the show," the release said.

Planning on attending? "Check Yes or No."