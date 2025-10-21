George Washington Carver Dual Language School cancels classes due to early morning electrical fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — George Washington Carver Dual Language School canceled classes Tuesday after an early morning electrical fire.

Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews were called to the building at 6:50 a.m. on the report of a haze and an electrical smell of smoke.

No fire was showing on arrival, but firefighters did report a small electrical fire.

School officials reported no major damage, but the issue could not be resolved in time for school. As a result, the decision was made to cancel for the day.

In a letter sent to families, parents were asked to return to pick up any child already dropped off for LINC.

"Thank you for your understanding and partnership as we prioritize the well-being of our students and staff," the letter stated.

The district will provide updates later regarding plans for Wednesday.

