German native helping Chiefs fans celebrate International game with authentic recipes

KANSAS CITY, Kan — We are just days away from the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Miami Dolphins in Germany and Kansas City is ready to celebrate with a German twist.

That includes a native German food blogger based in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sophie Sadler started her food blog, Drindl Kitchen, as a way to educate Americans about German food and customs.

Sadler was was born and raised in Germany and decided to come to America following a student exchange program that whisked her away and placed her in Tonganoxie, Kansas.

Sadler says the majority of her recipes are family recipes passed down from her grandmother.

"It's all authentic German recipes inspired by my grandma's cooking in Germany, who had passed away shortly after I started my blog, and it's really to honor her and to keep the German culture alive," said Sadler.

From pretzels to delicious meat and cheese spreads and decadent dips, Drindl Kitchen has all the steps, measurements and ingredients to create a German meal, making it easy for Chiefs fans to get in the German spirit.

"My mission I feel like is perfecting those recipes and trying to get people to cook authentic German food at home," said Sadler. "There are lots of committed Germans that just love the football."

Sadler sat down with KSHB 41 and guided crews on how to createauthentic pretzels, German breakfast, Obatzda,sunflower seed rolls, and bologna salad.

They are all recipes she believes will be a hit at watch parties this weekend.

"I feel like it's just such a great collaboration between those two countries to kind of come together in that way," said Sadler.

Sadler plans on watching the big game at home and hopes to eventually come out with a cookbook in honor of her German roots.

In the meantime you can find more recipes on her blog orsocial media.

