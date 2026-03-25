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KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes visited the Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 22, to help distribute sneakers to kids in the program.

The sneaker purchases were made possible through donations to KSHB 41’s Gift of Sole program.

Gift of Sole distributes sneakers at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Athletic League

“Here at the PAL Center, it's really about building confidence for the kids,” KCPD PAL Executive Director and retired KCPD Sgt. Skip Cox said. “Having shoes for going back to school this next nexester is really special for them.”

You can learn more about Gift of Sole online .

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