Girder work to close EB I-670 into downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 6 to 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of the full closure of eastbound Interstate 670 into downtown Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend for girder work.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, crews will close EB I-670 at the Interstate 70 split in Kansas City, Kansas. At the same time, crews will close several ramps to EB-670:



NB Interstate 35 to EB I-670

SB I-35 to EB I-670

Genessee Street to EB I-670

Truman Rad to EB I-670

NB U.S. Highway 71 to WB I-670

SB U.S. 71 to WB I-670

Central Avenue to EB I-670.



KSHB

The ramp from McGee Street to EB I-670 was closed at 9 a.m. Friday.

Crews hope to reopen EB I-670 and all of the ramps by 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, in time for the morning rush hour.

During the weekend of Feb. 13 to 16, crews will repeat the closures for westbound I-670 .

The work is part of a larger project to replace the Holmes Street Bridge over I-670.

More information about the project is available online .

