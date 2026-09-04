Gladstone names new police chief after nationwide search

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Gladstone has named its new leader of the Gladstone Police Department.

Kirt Yoder, a captain with the Leawood, Kansas, Police Department, will take over as Gladstone's police chief. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and brings more than 32 years of experience to the role.

He was appointed by the city following a nationwide search.

In a news release, Gladstone Mayor Jean Moore said keeping Gladstone safe was a top priority for the city council and selecting Yoder helps further that goal.

"Captain Yoder's record of developing people, building trust and running a professional organization is exactly what this community deserves. We are excited to welcome him to Gladstone," Moore said in part in a news release.

City Manager Bob Baer said Yoder's experience and community-focused leadership made him stand out, and Baer said the city believes Yoder is the right person to build on the city's investments in its police department and community.

"I have always believed that effective policing begins with trust, transparency and service. Gladstone has built an outstanding reputation for investing in its police department, its employees and its community," Yoder said. "I am honored to join an organization that values leadership development, succession planning and organizational excellence, and I look forward to serving the residents of Gladstone."

Chief Yoder will begin his new duties Sept. 28.

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