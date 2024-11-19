Global automotive supplier Martinrea to lay off 144 employees at Riverside facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Martinrea manufacturing facility in Riverside, Missouri, plans to lay off around 144 employees between Dec. 6, 2024, and Jan. 17, 2025.

Martinrea, which specializes in lightweight automobile structures and propulsion systems, claimed in a WARN notice the decision to lay off employees was made recently and was “unexpected."

In the notice, the company said one of its major original equipment manufacturing customers decided to accelerate the end of production for multiple product lines. Additionally, the customer decided not to award Martinrea with anticipated business for other product lines.

Martinrea said the news was “not reasonably foreseeable” and “outside of its control.”

After running an analysis of the financial impact, Martinrea determined the first round of layoffs is expected on Dec. 6. Around 69 employees will be let go that day.

The second round of layoffs, around 75 employees, is anticipated to take place Jan. 17.

Martinrea said the Jan. 17 date could fluctuate “based on notification from the customer regarding the final production run date.”

The company’s Riverside facility is located at 5233 NW 41st St.

