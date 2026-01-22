GM to move some Buick production to Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2028

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — General Motors announced a plan to move production of the next-generation Buick from China to the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, for domestic sales.

Production of the Buick compact SUV at the GM Fairfax plant is set to begin in 2028. The facility currently produces the limited-run Chevy Bolt EV, and will start production on the gas-powered Chevy Equinox in 2027.

In a press release, the United Auto Workers Local 31 said it is excited at the prospect of more manufacturing work and careers stemming from this move.

The union said the decision is a testament to the hardworking people at the plant, and the union "looks forward to continuing the growth of the American working class in the KC-Metro for generations to come."

This move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring major automakers to expand vehicle production in the U.S.

