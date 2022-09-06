Going 360: Improving literacy begins with giving a child a book

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many children across the Kansas City metropolitan region are not reading at their grade level. To help improve reading skills, KSHB 41 and the Scripps Howard Foundation are collecting donations for our “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign .

To better spotlight the issue, the news department is taking the topic 360, speaking with:

A fourth grade student

The student’s parents

A reading mentor

The executive director of Lead to Read KC.

Student

Geremiah Jackson loves to read. He reads at home, he reads at school,he reads street signs and everything in between.

“After school, I go to my room and read a book,” the fourth grade student said, describing his daily routine.

It’s critical Geremiah reads on grade level because in fourth grade, the school curriculum changes from learning to read to reading to learn.

Many studies show if students are not reading on grade level by the time they enter fourth grade, they’re four times more likelier to drop out of high school.

In some of the highest need schools across Kansas City, both charter and district schools, less than 25 percent of third graders read at the appropriate level.

“It [reading] helps you get an education and it helps you learn more words,” Geremiah explained perfectly.

One of the reasons he loves reading is because his school, Primitivo Garcia Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, participates in Lead to Read KC’s reading mentors program. Last school year, Geremiah read with his mentor Jacob Schwartz once a week.

Geremiah has no plans of slowing down. At back to school night before the beginning of this school year, he grabbed as many books as he could hold.

Parents

Geremiah’s parents first noticed how much their son loved to read when he pointed out every street sign while riding in the car.

“He kept saying, ‘Daddy I can tell you what that sign says.’ Just driving, he was like, ‘I can tell you what that says.’ I was like, ok I think he likes reading,” remembers Alton Jackson.

His mother admits Geremiah’s grades on spelling tests were lower than she’d like during virtual learning. But she noticed a huge improvement once he got back into the school building and linked with a reading mentor.

“They did the Lead to Read KC program and he went from here to here, real quick,” Teauizje Shelton said, while raising her hands up and down.

“He always wanted to read. So with him wanting to do it, made it even better for him to progress,” Jackson added.

Now Jackson plans to turn Geremiah’s closet at home into a reading nook with a bookcase, beanbag, and light.

Reading Mentor

Jacob Schwartz loves reading.

“I love that reading opens up the world to you,” the father of two said.

Several years ago he began volunteering with Lead to Read KC as a reading mentor or buddy. The commitment means he would spend 30 minutes once a week at a school reading with a student during the school year. Lead to Read KC coordinates mentors so every student in a class has a mentor and they all meet during the same lunchtime.

“There’s something about being in a room, or a space, with a bunch of other mentors and a bunch of other kids who are all enjoying it. You can feel that energy,” Schwartz explained.

He said seeing a student progress like Geremiah is the ultimate reward.

“Once they cross a threshold and they can read to themselves and it’s not a frustrating experience, it’s a whole new world,” Schwartz said.

Lead to Read KC

Pauly Hart has to be nimble. She is the executive director for Lead to Read KC. The nonprofit has evolved in the 11 years it has served kids around the Kansas City area. Some of the biggest changes came in 2021 and 2022 to help students recover from learning loss caused by virtual or remote instruction during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The organization always linked students with reading mentors. This year, the nonprofit is working with first, second, and third grade students at 24 schools. The schools are mostly in Jackson County, Mo., but it is trying to expand its footprint, with the organization is now working with a school in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

“It’s never ever too early to start reading with your child,” Hart said.

The group is now offering virtual, one-on-one tutoring sessions at eight schools. Lead to Read KC has also partnered with four local authors to teach students mental health strategies through reading. The nonprofit launched its “Reading is Everywhere” campaign during the pandemic. It places blue baskets full of books all over town, especially in places where you might not expect to see books. Families can take the books home for free. And soon, the organization will launch its “Feed the Need to Read” program where it distributes free books to food pantries.

“We need all hands on deck to help these kids recover the learning loss and fill in the learning gaps,” Hart said.

Hart is actively recruiting reading mentors. She hopes to get 500 more mentors in schools this year. To apply to become a mentor, visit Lead to Read KC’s website.

“When caring adults come in and read with kids, eyes and hearts are opened,” Hart has witnessed.

“If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign

The Scripps Howard Foundation is collecting money until Friday, September 9, 2022 for its campaign. The foundation will partner with Scholastic Books to purchase brand new books to give to students at JA Rogers Elementary and Lindbergh Elementary. You can donate by visiting the fundraiser’s website.

—

