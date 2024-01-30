Good360 nonprofit explains where losing team's AFC Championship gear ends up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans flocked to stores across the Kansas City metro to get their hands on AFC Championship gear that had been sealed away in boxes until the moment the Chiefs took the win on Sunday.

So what happens to the other team's now false championship gear still sitting in their own sealed boxes?

"Certainly we don't want any of these items in landfills," said Romaine Seguin, the CEO of Good360. "They can be used by someone, and that's the beauty of it."

Good360 is a nonprofit partnered with the NFL to make sure all those towels, t-shirts, hoodies and hats don't go to waste.

The NFL tracks where all of its branded gear is sent, and what warehouses store the backstock.

None of the loser's team gear is allowed to stay in North or South America, so it uses Good360's team to get it overseas and to people who need clothing donations.

“It’s something special, that we get to take care of someone and we also get to take care of the planet," Seguin said.

