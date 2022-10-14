Helzberg Diamonds taking 'I am Loved' to the streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the 1960s, Helzberg Diamonds has used the motto “I Am Loved.” Now, the jewelry store based in North Kansas City, Missouri, is bringing the motto to life in murals and other art projects.

The first “I am Loved” mural went up on an exterior wall of the company’s headquarters in August.

“This [mural] was actually just how do we update that idea and how do we really make it fresh,” said Ellen Junger, the company’s chief marketing officer. “It’s such a timeless sentiment, but we really wanted to bring it into today’s day and age and also partner with the community where we live and work.”

Junger says Helzberg has its sights set on spreading the love.

From now until the end of 2023, Helzberg is accepting nominations on where it should install another “I am Loved” mural or other pieces of art. Junger says nominations for Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and veterans communities have come pouring in.

“This could be an ongoing activation,” Junger said. “We’re excited to bring it (the slogan) to life in new ways. It’s not always going to be a mural, we don’t think. It’s really going to depend on the space we want to beautify and bring some love to.”