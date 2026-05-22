Missouri governor places 4 amendments on Aug. 4 ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has signed proclamations adding four constitutional amendments to the August primary election ballot.

It was announced Friday that Amendment 1, Amendment 2 (HJR 23/3), Amendment 4 (HJR 3) and Amendment 5 (HJR 173/174) will go in front of voters on Aug. 4.

"With several significant issues set to appear before Missouri voters this year, it is important that we both prepare for the outcome of each proposal and allow each issue to receive the careful public consideration it deserves," Gov. Kehoe said in part in a press release Friday.

Amendment 1 would continue a one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax for 10 years. It is used for soil and water conservation, as well as state parks and historic sites.

If voters approve Amendment 2, it would require charter counties, like Jackson County, to elect a county assessor that complies with state training requirements.

Amendment 4 "modifies current requirements that a simple statewide majority of voters may approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution," per a press release. It would also require the majority of voters in congressional districts to OK initiative petitions, with the initiative petition's full text being made available with ballots to voters.

The final amendment — Amendment 5 — would phase out and eliminate "individual income tax based on revenue growth," a press release said. Additionally, it would reduce property taxes and other local taxes to "offset any local sales tax revenue increases," while maintaining local public school funding.

If certified, all other measures will appear on the ballot during the November general election.

The campaign, Protect MO Voters, responded Friday to Amendment 4 being added to the August ballot.

A spokesperson shared the below statement.:

"Missourians deserve a constitution that is protected, not hijacked by out-of-state special interests and paid signature-gathering operations.



"Amendment 4 ensures that changes to our founding document have real statewide support.



"We applaud the governor's action moving Amendment 4 to the August ballot and look forward to bringing our message directly to voters all across the state.



"Missourians understand what is at stake. Our constitution should belong to the people of Missouri, not national political machines trying to buy their way onto the ballot."

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